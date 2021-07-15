Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 65.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 37.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Redfin by 45.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 115,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,755.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,216.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,683 shares of company stock worth $10,936,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

