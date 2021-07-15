Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.7% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 286,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 24.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,309 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

