Reef Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.39 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $173.39 million and $12.39 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00089875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.00850988 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005803 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

