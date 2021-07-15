Refinable (FINE) Price Up 22.8% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and $1.63 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00113434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00149217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,844.07 or 1.00119828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.01000234 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

