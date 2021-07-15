Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post earnings of $4.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $93.61 and a one year high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

