Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. On average, analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.