Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE RELX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.31. 84,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,154. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Relx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relx by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Relx by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.