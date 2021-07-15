Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $77.05.

