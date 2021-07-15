Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 184,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $23,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARI opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

