Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Veritone worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Veritone by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Veritone by 20.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veritone by 7.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritone by 13.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Veritone by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $563.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

