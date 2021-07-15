Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 938.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Zymeworks worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 50,617 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 215,951 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

