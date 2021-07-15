Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 834.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Meritor worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTOR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 17.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meritor by 6,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.