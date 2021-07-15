Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 674,714 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 674,714 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $67,025,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,368,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

