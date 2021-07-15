Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Cabot worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

CBT opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

