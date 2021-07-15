Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,074,500 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 6,287,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.9 days.
RNECF traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,369. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
