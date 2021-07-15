Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,074,500 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 6,287,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.9 days.

RNECF traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,369. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

