Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $312,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,473 shares of company stock worth $1,922,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,078,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,831,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REPL opened at $33.24 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.