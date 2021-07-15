Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.20.

TSE ALA opened at C$26.32 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$15.53 and a 12 month high of C$26.66. The company has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.