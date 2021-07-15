Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eaton Co. plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

ETN stock opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.77. Eaton has a 52 week low of $91.26 and a 52 week high of $155.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.