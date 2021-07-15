Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $243.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.93.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747 in the last three months. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

