Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

LUG stock opened at C$10.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 40.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.11 and a 52 week high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

