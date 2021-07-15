Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AYA stock opened at C$10.27 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -446.52.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

