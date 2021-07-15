Research Analysts Offer Predictions for StoneX Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StoneX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,557,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

