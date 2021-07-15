Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TDK Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TDK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TDK’s FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.42%.
TDK Company Profile
TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.
