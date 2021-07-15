Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 15th (ACEL, AG, BECN, BSX, DDAIF, GCTAF, GLPG, INFY, NWL, SHIP)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 15th:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial. Noble Financial currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $380.00 target price on the stock.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $440.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.