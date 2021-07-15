Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 15th (EONGY, GIB, HBMD, IDA, IHG, JBFCY, LUNMF, MAC, PCAR, PTBRY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 15th:

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Get EOn Se alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD)

was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $104.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $103.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $68.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for EOn Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOn Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.