Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AD)

7/9/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €28.88 ($33.98) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/6/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €30.50 ($35.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/6/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/11/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. has a one year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a one year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

