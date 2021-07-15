Reviewing Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Freedom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MarketAxess and Freedom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 0 6 3 0 2.33 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

MarketAxess presently has a consensus target price of $539.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.52%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Freedom.

Volatility and Risk

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 42.62% 33.03% 23.64% Freedom 40.36% 67.99% 9.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MarketAxess and Freedom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $689.13 million 25.08 $299.38 million $7.85 57.98 Freedom $352.55 million 10.69 $142.29 million $0.38 166.79

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom. MarketAxess is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Freedom on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

