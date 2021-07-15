Reviewing Globant (NYSE:GLOB) & Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Globant alerts:

This table compares Globant and Liberty TripAdvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $814.14 million 10.86 $54.22 million $1.83 120.72 Liberty TripAdvisor $604.00 million 3.94 -$238.00 million N/A N/A

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.02% 9.71% 6.85% Liberty TripAdvisor -97.11% 5.22% 2.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Globant has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.04, indicating that its share price is 704% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Globant and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 3 6 0 2.67 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globant presently has a consensus price target of $222.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Globant’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Summary

Globant beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services. It also provides ePayments, content management systems, future commerce, eLearning, accessibility, web, native and hybrid applications, cross compiled, data strategy, insights, data as a product, data platforms, MLOps, blockchain, Internet of Things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, intelligent automation, process mining, smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical digital tech, patient journey, research and development, and precision medicine services. In addition, the company offers digital marketing, conversational interface, gaming, OTT, Cloud Ops Studio, Salesforce Studio, cybersecurity, and enterprise applications services; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and agile, automation, load and performance, AI, game, mobile, data testing, accessibility, media and OTT, and conversational interfaces testing services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium-to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, healthcare, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.