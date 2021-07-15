Reviewing Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nuwellis and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.25%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Nuwellis.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93% Helius Medical Technologies -2,362.52% -200.84% -141.72%

Volatility & Risk

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Helius Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.42 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.37 Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 57.43 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.39

Helius Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nuwellis beats Helius Medical Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

