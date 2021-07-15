Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.63

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.63 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.27). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 2,111,888 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.63. The company has a market capitalization of £48.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In related news, insider William Tuffy acquired 9,240 shares of Revolution Bars Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £2,032.80 ($2,655.87).

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

