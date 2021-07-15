Revolution Populi Price Reaches $0.0171 on Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $20.55 million and $68,799.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.00852963 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

