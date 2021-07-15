Rewardiqa (REW) Hits Market Cap of $38,380.55

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 86.5% higher against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $38,380.55 and $144.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00298073 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

