Rexel’s (RXEEY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price target on shares of Rexel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Get Rexel alerts:

OTCMKTS:RXEEY remained flat at $$21.89 during trading hours on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15. Rexel has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.