RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.79. RGC Resources shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 21,851 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of -0.48.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 29,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

