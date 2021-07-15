Richard Holmes Purchases 4,006 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Richard Holmes acquired 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 624 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £24,997.44 ($32,659.32).

Shares of Lok’nStore Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 626 ($8.18). The stock had a trading volume of 62,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,463. The company has a market cap of £185.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,983.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.07%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

