Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 4,400 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period.

