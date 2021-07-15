RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 1,201 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.
Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.
- On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $106,524.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $24.72.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000.
