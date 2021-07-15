RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 4,400 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $106,788.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.

NYSEARCA:RFM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,646. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter.

