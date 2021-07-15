RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 4,400 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $106,524.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $105,688.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.

RFM opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFM. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter.

