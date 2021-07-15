RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Sells $53,218.00 in Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $53,218.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.

Shares of RFM stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $752,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.