RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella Sells 3,855 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $92,288.70.

Shares of RFM opened at $24.57 on Thursday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $752,000.

