Riverpark Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 101,417 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,000. The Charles Schwab makes up about 3.0% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $71.36. The stock had a trading volume of 149,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

