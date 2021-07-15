Riverpark Capital Management LLC Buys 1,373 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.0% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after buying an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.49. 222,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,320,907. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $335.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

