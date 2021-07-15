Riverpark Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 60,746 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 428,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

