Riverpark Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.5% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after buying an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $390.64. The stock had a trading volume of 88,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $387.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,638 shares of company stock valued at $12,067,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

