Riverpark Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.43 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,586 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $8,239,668. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.13.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $416.57. The company had a trading volume of 77,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

