Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 583 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 2.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,912,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,843. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.62.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

