Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Riverside Resources stock remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,583. Riverside Resources has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Riverside Resources
