Robert A. Eberle Sells 2,315 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.01. 215,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,621. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

