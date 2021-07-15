Robert A. Rucker Sells 44,879 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 44,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $343,773.14.

OTCMKTS TTSH opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $382.17 million, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tile Shop from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

